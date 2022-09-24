Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24 [Image 1 of 4]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 MCAS Air Show at MCAS Miramar, Sept. 24, 2022. The F-35B Lightning II, flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, is equipped with short takeoff and vertical landing capability that expands its range by allowing it to operate from naval vessels and in austere, expeditionary environments. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7434202
    VIRIN: 220924-M-SV143-2034
    Resolution: 4518x3012
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-35B Demo 9/24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT