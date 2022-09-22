Coast Guard interdicts 1 lancha crew illegally fishing US waters

A boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Galveston, Texas, approaches a Mexican lancha crew approximately 20 miles off the Texas coast, Sept. 22, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized the lancha and gear, then transferred the four fishermen to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Edgar Culbertson)

