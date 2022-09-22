Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts 1 lancha crew illegally fishing US waters

    Coast Guard interdicts 1 lancha crew illegally fishing US waters

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Galveston, Texas, approaches a Mexican lancha crew approximately 20 miles off the Texas coast, Sept. 22, 2022. The Coast Guard crew seized the lancha and gear, then transferred the four fishermen to border enforcement agents for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Edgar Culbertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7434062
    VIRIN: 220922-G-G0108-3001
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts 1 lancha crew illegally fishing US waters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    interdiction
    Mexico
    lancha
    iuu
    Edgar Culbertson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT