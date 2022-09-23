The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds dazzle the crowd at the Frontiers in Flight Airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Sept. 23, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers including Tora Tora, an A-10 demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to name a few. An airshow, also known as an open-house, is a way for military members and installations to show appreciation to local communities as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:29 Photo ID: 7433889 VIRIN: 220922-F-ZB121-0009 Resolution: 6599x4399 Size: 4.09 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Gordinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.