    McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 8]

    McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds dazzle the crowd at the Frontiers in Flight Airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Sept. 23, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers including Tora Tora, an A-10 demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to name a few. An airshow, also known as an open-house, is a way for military members and installations to show appreciation to local communities as well as showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt John Gordinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    McConnell
    Airshow
    Frontiers in Flight

