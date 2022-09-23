Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRHS NJROTC Color Guard

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220923-N-LY580-1004 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Sept. 23, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Lylaishia Brown, Courtney Burgess, Jacob Corbin and Brennen Luke present the National Ensign and Alabama State Flag during the pre-game festivities of a home football game at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    NSTC
    NETC
    Color Guard
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

