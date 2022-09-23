220923-N-LY580-1004 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Sept. 23, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadets (left-right) Lylaishia Brown, Courtney Burgess, Jacob Corbin and Brennen Luke present the National Ensign and Alabama State Flag during the pre-game festivities of a home football game at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7433874
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-LY580-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
This work, BRHS NJROTC Color Guard, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
