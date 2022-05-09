Medevac platoon leader takes first flight in Kuwait

U.S. Army Capt. Richie George, aviation officer for Charlie Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, conducts his first local area orientation flight from Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Sept. 5, 2022. The 2-149th GSAB, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, currently supports the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission to advise, assist, and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Da'esh, the common Arabic term for ISIS, within designated areas of Iraq and Syria.

