    Medevac platoon leader takes first flight in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.05.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Meagan OLeary 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Capt. Richie George, aviation officer for Charlie Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, conducts his first local area orientation flight from Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Sept. 5, 2022. The 2-149th GSAB, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, currently supports the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission to advise, assist, and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Da'esh, the common Arabic term for ISIS, within designated areas of Iraq and Syria.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medevac platoon leader takes first flight in Kuwait, by 1LT Meagan OLeary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Army Pilots
    Blackhawk flight
    CJTF-OIR
    local area orientation

