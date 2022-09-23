Miramar 2022 Air Show; Leap Frogs 9/23

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, nicknamed the Leap Frogs, conducts an aerial demonstration from a U.S. Army C-147A at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat-craft Crewmen and support personnel. The theme for 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
by Cpl Tyler Abbott