    Miramar 2022 Air Show; Leap Frogs 9/23

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, nicknamed the Leap Frogs, conducts an aerial demonstration from a U.S. Army C-147A at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combat-craft Crewmen and support personnel. The theme for 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show; Leap Frogs 9/23, by Cpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Air Show
    Miramar
    MCAS Miramar Air Show

