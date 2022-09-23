Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Blue Angels 9/23 [Image 8 of 9]

    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Blue Angels 9/23

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerial maneuvers during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Arthur Shores)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 22:46
    Photo ID: 7433698
    VIRIN: 220923-M-NY291-3504
    Resolution: 2446x1631
    Size: 170.23 KB
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Blue Angels 9/23 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MCASMiramar #U.S.Marines #FightEvolveWin #Heritage #MCASMiramarAirShow
    #MCASMiramar #U.S.Marines #FightEvolveWin #Heritage

