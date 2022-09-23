Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Miramar Airshow audience watch the show during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to modernize the force for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 21:41
    Photo ID: 7433588
    VIRIN: 220923-M-OP162-2397
    Resolution: 3799x2533
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23
    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT