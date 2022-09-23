Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

Miramar Airshow audience watch the show during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to modernize the force for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

