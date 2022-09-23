Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force Lockheed U-2, nicknamed Dragon Lady, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The U-2, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft with U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, provides day and night, high-altitude, all-weather intelligence-gathering and reaches altitudes above 70,000 feet. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 21:43
    Photo ID: 7433587
    VIRIN: 220923-M-OP162-2297
    Resolution: 2203x3304
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

