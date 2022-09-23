Miramar 2022 Airshow: U-2 9/23

A U.S. Air Force Lockheed U-2, nicknamed Dragon Lady, conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The U-2, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft with U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California, provides day and night, high-altitude, all-weather intelligence-gathering and reaches altitudes above 70,000 feet. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

