Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team present to the crowd after a demonstration jump on MCAS Miramar near San Diego, California on 23 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing at the Miramar Airshow 23 - 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 19:30 Photo ID: 7433464 VIRIN: 220923-A-id671-104 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 22.11 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives into Miramar Airshow [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.