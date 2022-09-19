Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An aerial shot of Chevak, Alaska, taken during an observation overflight

    An aerial shot of Chevak, Alaska, taken during an observation overflight

    CHEVAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An aerial shot of Chevak, Alaska, taken during an observation overflight to assess condition after severe flooding, Sept. 19, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7433449
    VIRIN: 220919-Z-PB632-0001
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: CHEVAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An aerial shot of Chevak, Alaska, taken during an observation overflight, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Chevak
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT