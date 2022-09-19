An aerial shot of Chevak, Alaska, taken during an observation overflight to assess condition after severe flooding, Sept. 19, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:29
|Photo ID:
|7433449
|VIRIN:
|220919-Z-PB632-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|12.83 MB
|Location:
|CHEVAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
