Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!

U.S. Marines with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) receive a welcome aboard brief given by the Commanding Officer, Sergeant Major, and leaders from across the 26th MEU staff at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2022. Leaders from the 26th MEU welcomed new joins with an orientation brief about the unit, upcoming training exercises and expectations to prepare Marines for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

Date Taken: 09.22.2022