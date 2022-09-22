Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Trenton Long, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) chaplain, speaks to Marines and sailors during a welcome aboard brief at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2022. Leaders from the 26th MEU welcomed new joins with an orientation brief about the unit, upcoming training exercises and expectations to prepare Marines for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

