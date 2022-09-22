Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit! [Image 4 of 8]

    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dennis W. Sampson, commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), welcomes Marines and sailors to the MEU during a welcome aboard brief at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2022. Leaders from the 26th MEU welcomed new joins with an orientation brief about the unit, upcoming training exercises and expectations to prepare Marines for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:36
    Photo ID: 7433284
    VIRIN: 220922-M-WT331-0007
    Resolution: 3064x2043
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit! [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!
    Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    26th MEU
    26MEU
    II MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT