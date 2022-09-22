Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit!

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Horr, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Sergeant Major, addresses Marines during a welcome aboard brief at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2022. Leaders from the 26th MEU welcomed new joins with an orientation brief about the unit, upcoming training exercises and expectations to prepare Marines for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7433283
|VIRIN:
|220922-M-WT331-0002
|Location:
|US
