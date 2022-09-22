U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James Horr, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Sergeant Major, addresses Marines during a welcome aboard brief at the base theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2022. Leaders from the 26th MEU welcomed new joins with an orientation brief about the unit, upcoming training exercises and expectations to prepare Marines for the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 16:33 Photo ID: 7433283 VIRIN: 220922-M-WT331-0002 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 8.2 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit! [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.