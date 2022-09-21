Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and USACE leadership visit the Cleveland Project Office

    Mr. Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and USACE leadership visit the Cleveland Project Office

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Mr. Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, along with USACE leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, Lt. Col. Colby Krug and Lt. Col. Brett Boyle meet with and recognize members of the Cleveland project office team before attending a meeting with the staff of the Port of Cleveland and other partners and stakeholders to discuss dredging matters and the importance of Cleveland harbor to the economy of the city of Cleveland, Ohio, September 21, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

