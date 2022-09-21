Mr. Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and USACE leadership visit the Cleveland Project Office

Mr. Michael Conner, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, along with USACE leadership, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, Lt. Col. Colby Krug and Lt. Col. Brett Boyle meet with and recognize members of the Cleveland project office team before attending a meeting with the staff of the Port of Cleveland and other partners and stakeholders to discuss dredging matters and the importance of Cleveland harbor to the economy of the city of Cleveland, Ohio, September 21, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

