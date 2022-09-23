Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Observes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month - a time to raise awareness, shift perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide.

    Learn more at https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM).

    Check out the MyNavyHR page at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/21st-Century-Sailor/Suicide-Prevention/.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

