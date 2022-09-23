September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month - a time to raise awareness, shift perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide.



Learn more at https://nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month-(SPAM).



Check out the MyNavyHR page at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/21st-Century-Sailor/Suicide-Prevention/.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7432625 VIRIN: 220923-N-NK427-507 Resolution: 1650x2550 Size: 286.51 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Observes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by Lorenzo Raines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.