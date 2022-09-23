Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Observes National Preparedness Month

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Observes National Preparedness Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    September is National Preparedness Month - and now's the perfect time to revisit your own preparedness and post-disaster plans. Here's three tips to help you both before and after an emergency.

    Learn more at https://www.ready.gov/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7432621
    VIRIN: 220923-N-YT033-354
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Observes National Preparedness Month, by Justin DeBraux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    National Preparedness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT