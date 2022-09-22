Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Espinosa, right, from Miami, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Geovany Jurado, from San Antonio, both assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, prepare to load a RIM 116 Block missile into a rolling airframe missile launcher, Sept. 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7432289 VIRIN: 220922-N-OH637-1122 Resolution: 3846x3077 Size: 828.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAM upload [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.