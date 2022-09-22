Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response [Image 8 of 11]

    Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth Fire & Emergency Services practiced rescuing individuals injured when a school bus and a car collided. Exercises like this keep the fire department ready to respond to real emergencies.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7432285
    VIRIN: 220922-A-GJ885-009
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    This work, Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response [Image 11 of 11], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

