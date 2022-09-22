Fort Leavenworth Fire & Emergency Services practiced rescuing individuals injured when a school bus and a car collided. Exercises like this keep the fire department ready to respond to real emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 10:36
|Photo ID:
|7432285
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-GJ885-009
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Emergency Services practice multi-vehicle accident response [Image 11 of 11], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT