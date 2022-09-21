Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Begins Transformation to Become the Cyber Campus of the Future [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Begins Transformation to Become the Cyber Campus of the Future

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Harr 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors begin demolition on Signal Towers to make way for a new Cyber Campus for the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence on Fort Gordon, Georgia, Sept. 21, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:23
    Photo ID: 7432108
    VIRIN: 220921-A-WY182-163
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence Begins Transformation to Become the Cyber Campus of the Future [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Rebecca Harr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCOE

