Military Appreciation Night for the annual Bally Sports Salutes telecast, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo., July 15, 2022. Soldiers with the 35th Infantry Division connected with their families and friends from Kuwait during a live broadcast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:38 Photo ID: 7432100 VIRIN: 220715-Z-FK430-2497 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.76 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Appreciation Night at Busch Stadium [Image 39 of 39], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.