    Military Appreciation Night at Busch Stadium [Image 35 of 39]

    Military Appreciation Night at Busch Stadium

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Appreciation Night for the annual Bally Sports Salutes telecast, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo., July 15, 2022. Soldiers with the 35th Infantry Division connected with their families and friends from Kuwait during a live broadcast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio)

    Baseball
    St. Louis Cardinals
    Cardinals
    35th Infantry Division
    70th MPAD
    Military Appreciation Night

