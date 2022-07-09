21st anniversary of 9/11: Team Mildenhall civilian shares memories of Sept. 11

Dave Bootman, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of fire prevention, had just got off of a 24-hour-shift at RAF Mildenhall Fire Department when he heard the news that a plane had hit the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years on, he shared his memories of that fateful day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

