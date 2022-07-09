Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st anniversary of 9/11: Team Mildenhall civilian shares memories of Sept. 11

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Dave Bootman, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of fire prevention, had just got off of a 24-hour-shift at RAF Mildenhall Fire Department when he heard the news that a plane had hit the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years on, he shared his memories of that fateful day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

