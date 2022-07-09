Dave Bootman, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assistant chief of fire prevention, had just got off of a 24-hour-shift at RAF Mildenhall Fire Department when he heard the news that a plane had hit the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years on, he shared his memories of that fateful day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 07:45
|Photo ID:
|7431977
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-EJ686-1023
|Resolution:
|3600x2241
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st anniversary of 9/11: Team Mildenhall civilian shares memories of Sept. 11, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
