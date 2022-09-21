DANISH STRAITS (Sept. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Gerald Quintson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stands watch as the ship transits the Danish Straits, Sept. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 06:06 Photo ID: 7431883 VIRIN: 220921-N-PS818-1033 Resolution: 6028x4019 Size: 450.27 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.