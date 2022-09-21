Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

DANISH STRAITS (Sep. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Foster, left, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), talks with a Danish harbor pilot as the ship transits the Danish Straits, Sep. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

