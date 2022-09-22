Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

DANISH STRAITS (Sept. 22, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier sits on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as the ship approaches the Great Belt Bridge in the Danish Straits Sept. 22, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

