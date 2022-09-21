Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s 2nd Class Nelson Jiminian, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cynthia Fowlerorozco, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stand watch as the ship transits the Danish Straits, Sept. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

