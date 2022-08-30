SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Miles Leake, from Grovetown, Georgia, serves as quartermaster of the watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:32 Photo ID: 7431700 VIRIN: 220830-N-HP061-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 999.41 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grovetown, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Higgins (DDG 76) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.