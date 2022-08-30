SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Miles Leake, from Grovetown, Georgia, serves as quartermaster of the watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
Grovetown, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Higgins (DDG 76) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea
