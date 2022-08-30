Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grovetown, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Higgins (DDG 76) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Miles Leake, from Grovetown, Georgia, serves as quartermaster of the watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7431700
    VIRIN: 220830-N-HP061-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 999.41 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Grovetown, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Higgins (DDG 76) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    TAGS

    Quartermaster
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71
    QM2 Miles Leake

