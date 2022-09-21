Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command receives a tour of an ordnance magazine from Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Justin Hoffman, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Sasebo at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Maebata Ordnance Facility Sept. 21, 2022. Lindsey visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase his familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with host nation counterparts. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:04 Photo ID: 7431699 VIRIN: 220921-N-CA060-1365 Resolution: 5174x3449 Size: 787.05 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC Visit CFAS [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.