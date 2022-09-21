Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNIC Visit CFAS [Image 25 of 25]

    CNIC Visit CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command receives a tour of an ordnance magazine from Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Justin Hoffman, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Sasebo at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Maebata Ordnance Facility Sept. 21, 2022. Lindsey visited CFAS to tour its facilities, meet with personnel assigned to area commands, and increase his familiarity with CFAS’ mission and relationships with host nation counterparts. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7431699
    VIRIN: 220921-N-CA060-1365
    Resolution: 5174x3449
    Size: 787.05 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Visit CFAS [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNIC Visits CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS
    CNIC Visit CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Rear Admiral
    Vice Admiral
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT