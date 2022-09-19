220920-N-XN177-1184 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 20, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 00:18 Photo ID: 7431445 VIRIN: 220920-N-XN177-1184 Resolution: 4496x2997 Size: 1.38 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-23 and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Fly From USS Tripoli [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.