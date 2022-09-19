Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-23 and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Fly From USS Tripoli [Image 11 of 21]

    HSC-23 and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Fly From USS Tripoli

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220920-N-XN177-1144 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 20, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 00:18
    Photo ID: 7431442
    VIRIN: 220920-N-XN177-1144
    Resolution: 4317x2878
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, HSC-23 and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Fly From USS Tripoli [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-23
    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

