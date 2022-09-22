220923-N-WU964-1115 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship pulls in to Busan, Republic of Korea for a routine port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:22 Photo ID: 7431417 VIRIN: 220923-N-WU964-1115 Resolution: 5733x3826 Size: 1.04 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan [Image 4 of 4], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.