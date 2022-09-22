Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220923-N-WU964-1115 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship pulls in to Busan, Republic of Korea for a routine port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas Snider)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Busan for first time since 2017

    CVN 76
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Republic of Korea
    Port Visit

