220923-N-WU964-1115 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship pulls in to Busan, Republic of Korea for a routine port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas Snider)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 22:22
|Photo ID:
|7431417
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-WU964-1115
|Resolution:
|5733x3826
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan [Image 4 of 4], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Busan for first time since 2017
