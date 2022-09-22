USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan

220923-N-RC359-1358 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Katelyn Kangas, left, from Fairbanks, Alaska, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Diamond Perez, from New York, man the rails aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship pulls in to Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gorge Cardenas)

