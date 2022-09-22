220923-N-RC359-1299 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 23, 2022) Airman Sean Farrell, from Camarillo, California, mans the rails as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls in to Busan, Republic of Korea, for a routine port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gorge Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 22:22
|Photo ID:
|7431414
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-RC359-1299
|Resolution:
|4480x3200
|Size:
|959.08 KB
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulls into Busan [Image 4 of 4], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Busan for first time since 2017
