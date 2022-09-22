Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Army Depot employees take lead role in Safety Stand Down event

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Steven Ortiz, Sierra Army Depot employee, demonstrates how to remove soiled latex gloves without contacting skin, during Sierra Army Depot quarterly safety stand down day training, Sept. 22, 2022. The gloves were smeared with ketchup, in order to simulate blood. Sierra Army Depot began the safety stand down training on Sept. 19 and will be conducted by various directorates over the next several weeks.

    This quarter's training topics included ergonomics and bloodborne pathogens, among other topics, and concluded with a "Family Feud" style game, featuring questions regarding safety training topics.

