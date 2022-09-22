Steven Ortiz, Sierra Army Depot employee, demonstrates how to remove soiled latex gloves without contacting skin, during Sierra Army Depot quarterly safety stand down day training, Sept. 22, 2022. The gloves were smeared with ketchup, in order to simulate blood. Sierra Army Depot began the safety stand down training on Sept. 19 and will be conducted by various directorates over the next several weeks.



This quarter's training topics included ergonomics and bloodborne pathogens, among other topics, and concluded with a "Family Feud" style game, featuring questions regarding safety training topics.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7431105 VIRIN: 092222-A-NW302-004 Resolution: 2017x2424 Size: 2.19 MB Location: HERLONG, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sierra Army Depot employees take lead role in Safety Stand Down event, by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.