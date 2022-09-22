220922-N-LK647-0127 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 22, 2022) Seaman Aljay Peters paints deck fittings aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) following the ship’s completion of Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). Normandy is underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducting SWATT exercises to increase lethality, ensure combat readiness, and promote tactical innovation. SWATT is led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, whose mission is to increase the tactical proficiency and lethality of the surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 18:24 Photo ID: 7431067 VIRIN: 220922-N-LK647-0127 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Participates in SWATT [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.