    NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting [Image 4 of 4]

    NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220914-N-WF272-1215 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 14, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Gary Philpot, left, and Chief Hospital Corpsman David Cooley, both assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, assist Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Joey Centeno, who was selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, with a new dress uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange Annapolis, Maryland. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:53
    Photo ID: 7430830
    VIRIN: 220914-N-WF272-1215
    Resolution: 2836x1996
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chief petty officer
    U.S. Navy
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    unifoms fitting

