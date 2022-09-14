NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting

220914-N-WF272-1153 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 14, 2022) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Andrea Jones, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, assists Navy Counselor 1st Class Rosa Mambrufranco, who was selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, with a proper fitting of a combination cover during new uniforms fitting at the Navy Exchange Annapolis, Maryland. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

