    NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting

    NTAG Philadelphia CPO selectees uniform fitting

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220914-N-WF272-1039 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 14, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor Jamire Wimberly, right, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, helps Navy Counselor 1st Class Rosa Mambrufranco, who was selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, shop for new uniform items during uniforms fitting at the Navy Exchange Annapolis, Maryland. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

