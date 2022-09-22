Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador engages with top cops [Image 5 of 6]

    Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador engages with top cops

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    99th Readiness Division

    Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy addresses local government officials during the monthly Chiefs of Police meeting held at the Dover Police Department in Delaware. In this photos, Private Murphy looks for an alligator in 1975 during training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Army Reserve Ambassadors are key influential volunteers with significant ties to their communities. They are people who operate at state and local level who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or other benefits. To find more about the Ambassador program visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/ (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

