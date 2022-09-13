Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador engages with top cops

Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy addresses local government officials during the monthly Chiefs of Police meeting held at the Dover Police Department in Delaware. “It’s council meetings like these that allow community members like me to educate, engage and make connections where we otherwise wouldn’t have one," Murphy said. Army Reserve Ambassadors are key influential volunteers with significant ties to their communities. They are people who operate at state and local level who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or other benefits. To find more about the Ambassador program visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/ (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.13.2022
Location: DOVER, DE, US