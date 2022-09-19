CPO Heritage Days Event aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

Norfolk (September 19, 2022) BTCS(SW) Tom Dandes, USN (Ret.), Special Events Coordinator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, reviews guidons on display aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). The guidons were on display as part of the museum’s 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The three-day event allows CPO selectees to receive history and heritage training at the museum and aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and is hosted by the museum and area commands. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

