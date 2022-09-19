Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 3 of 5]

    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk (September 19, 2022) Chief Petty Officer selectees from various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region participate in history and heritage training facilitated by BTCS(SW) Tom Dandes, USN (Ret.) of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The presentation was part of the museum’s 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The three-day event allows CPO selectees to receive history and heritage training at the museum and aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and is hosted by the museum and area commands. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:59
    Photo ID: 7430409
    VIRIN: 220919-N-TG517-0861
    Resolution: 5678x3501
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin
    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin
    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin
    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin
    CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer Selects
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    CPO Heritage Days Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT