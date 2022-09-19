CPO Selects participate in history and heritage training aboard the Battleship Wisconsin

Norfolk (September 19, 2022) Chief Petty Officer selectees from various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region participate in history and heritage training facilitated by BTCS(SW) Tom Dandes, USN (Ret.) of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The presentation was part of the museum’s 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event. The three-day event allows CPO selectees to receive history and heritage training at the museum and aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and is hosted by the museum and area commands. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

