Fort Hood, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center command team, Col. Daniel Moore, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Forker, Jr., present Lt. Col. Daniel Brillhart, physician, CRDAMC, with the Purple Heart during an award ceremony held at the hospital Sept. 7.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:50
|Photo ID:
|7430272
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-JC790-4565
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC Physician receives Purple Heart Honor [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC Physician receives Purple Heart Honor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT