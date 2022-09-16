Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th RW celebrates the Air Force's 75th birthday

    319th RW celebrates the Air Force’s 75th birthday

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airmen and their families and friends toast to honor American prisoners of war and service members missing in action during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s celebration of the Air Force’s 75th birthday at the Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2022. The theme for the ball called airmen to “Innovate, Accelerate and Thrive,” to celebrate what the Air Force was able to accomplish over the past 75 years of service and to look forward to a bright future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

    Air Force Ball
    GFAFB
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Air Force 75th Birthday

