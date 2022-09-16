Brad Berry, University of North Dakota men’s hockey coach, speaks during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing’s celebration of the Air Force’s 75th birthday at the Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Sept. 16, 2022. The theme for the ball called airmen to “Innovate, Accelerate and Thrive,” to celebrate what the Air Force was able to accomplish over the past 75 years of service and to look forward to a bright future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne A. Belovarac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:23 Photo ID: 7430009 VIRIN: 220916-F-JP913-1077 Resolution: 5150x6438 Size: 2.38 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th RW celebrates the Air Force’s 75th birthday [Image 5 of 5], by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.