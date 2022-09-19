USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica

220919-N-N3764-2004

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica - (Sept. 19, 2022) -- Electronics Technician 1st Class Christian Chen overlooks the harbor during an outbound sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Sept. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

