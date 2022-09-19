220919-N-N3764-2003
OCHO RIOS, Jamaica - (Sept. 19, 2022) -- Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacob Walker disessembles the brow during ab outbound sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Sept. 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7429632
|VIRIN:
|220919-N-N3764-2003
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|JM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Billings Departs From Ocho Rios, Jamaica [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT